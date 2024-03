Russians detain Crimean Tatar activist Dudakov

Edem Dudakov, a Crimean Tatar activist, has been detained in Bakhchysarai by Russian authorities.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty); Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Ombudsman on Telegram

Details: Reports say Dudakov's house was searched this morning.

Refat Chubarov, head of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, said that Dudakov was then taken to Russia's FSB headquarters in Simferopol.

Dudakov is a Crimean Tatar activist who serves on the Audit Commission of the Crimean Tatar Kurultay.

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues to persecute Crimean Tatars in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

I urge the international community to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia, demanding an end to its gross violations of human rights in Ukrainian Crimea, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens."

