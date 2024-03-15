Air defence downs 27 Russian Shahed drones

27 Shahed drones were destroyed at night. Photo: Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed drones at night, and Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed all of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force clarified that the Russians launched seven S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles at Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, one Kh-59 air-launched missile at Poltava Oblast and 27 Shahed UAVs across Ukraine on the night of 14-15 March.

All 27 Russian drones were successfully downed.

The Shahed drones were destroyed within Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Kyiv oblasts.

