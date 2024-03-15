All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air defence downs 27 Russian Shahed drones

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 March 2024, 06:54
Air defence downs 27 Russian Shahed drones
27 Shahed drones were destroyed at night. Photo: Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed drones at night, and Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed all of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force clarified that the Russians launched seven S-300/S-400  anti-aircraft missiles at Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, one Kh-59 air-launched missile at Poltava Oblast and 27 Shahed UAVs across Ukraine on the night of 14-15 March. 

Advertisement:

All 27 Russian drones were successfully downed. 

The Shahed drones were destroyed within Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Kyiv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Shahed drone
Russians target Kyiv with 15 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs all of them
Air defence downs 2 Shahed drones in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at night
Russian drone strikes apartment block in Vinnytsia Oblast, killing one civilian
RECENT NEWS
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
15:30
updatedRussian troops hit minibus in Chernihiv Oblast and strike Kherson Oblast, causing fatality and injuries – photo
All News
Advertisement: