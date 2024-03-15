Hungarian PM asks audience to help "occupy Brussels" in his celebratory speech

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, has once again criticised the EU and the "Western world" in his speech and turned to the audience with the request to help him "occupy Brussels" at the elections to the European Parliament this summer.

Details: Orbán delivered a speech dedicated to the anniversary of the 1848 Hungarian revolution against the rule of the Habsburgs.

In the speech he compared the EU to the imperial occupiers and called the "Western world" a source of incivility and destruction.

"They start wars, destroy worlds, redraw countries’ borders and graze on everything like locusts. We Hungarians live differently and want to live differently," Orbán said, addressing the crowd, which was reportedly taken to Budapest by buses.

As usual, the Hungarian PM criticised the immigration and LGBTQ+ rights and appealed to national pride and sovereignty.

"Brussels is not the first empire that has set its eyes on Hungary," Orbán added, referring to the de-facto EU capital.

"The peoples of Europe today are afraid that Brussels will take away their freedom. ... If we want to preserve Hungary’s freedom and sovereignty, we have no choice: We have to occupy Brussels."

On 12 March, Levente Magyar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, met with US Ambassador David Pressman due to Joe Biden’s words about the meeting between Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump.

After this meeting, Biden stated that Orbán "doesn’t think democracy works and is looking for dictatorship". Hungary’s Foreign Affairs Ministry reacted stating that it would not tolerate "such lies" from anyone "even if this person is the president of the United States".

