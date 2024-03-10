Orbán describes Trump's in-depth plans to end war: he won't give a penny

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump on 8 March, has claimed that Trump has "quite detailed plans" to end the war in Ukraine and will not be giving "a single penny" to fight Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Source: Orbán in an interview with the TV channel M1, as reported by Magyar Nemzet

Details: According to Orbán, Trump has "quite detailed plans" on how to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, and his plans align with Hungary's interests.

Quote: "He has a very clear vision that is hard to disagree with. He says the following: first, he will not give a single penny for the Russo-Ukrainian war. That's why the war will end, because it's obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own two feet. If the Americans don't give money and weapons along with the Europeans, the war will end. And if the Americans don't give money, then the Europeans won't be able to fund this war alone. And then the war will end."

More details: The issue is, Orbán added, that the US does not want to fund Europe's security.

"If Europeans are afraid of the Russians or want to have a high level of security in general, they have to pay for it. Either by building their own army and their own equipment, or if they use the Americans for this, by paying the Americans a price, the price of security. So he [Trump – ed.] is speaking directly and clearly," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Orbán also noted that Trump was "the first president in a long time who did not start a war during his term of office".

"So we already know about him, we already know from his presidency, that he is a man of peace. And he is not hiding his views now: he has made it clear that his goal is to bring peace to the Russo-Ukrainian war. We want a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want an early end to this war, which is slowly coming to an end. I don't see anyone else who has more determination and strength to do that than Donald Trump," Orbán said.

Background:

Orbán met with Trump in Florida on 8 March. The two discussed "a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation".

Orbán was once again full of praise for Trump after the meeting, claiming that "the world would be a better place" if he returned to power.

Trump's meeting with Orbán drew criticism from US President Joe Biden, however.

Trump, in turn, complimented Orbán, calling him a "fantastic leader".

