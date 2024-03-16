All Sections
Zelenskyy: Many now see that Russian war machine has vulnerabilities – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 March 2024, 20:38
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Following a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will from now always have its attack force in the sky.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Many saw in the last few weeks that the Russian war machine has vulnerabilities and that our weapons can reach those targets.

I am grateful to Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence for the newly long range of Ukrainian weapons. Of course I am also grateful to our defence industry, to everyone working to make Ukraine stronger, because this long range was really made possible by and in Ukraine, this is what our Ukrainian-made drones can do. From now on, Ukraine will always have its own attack force in the sky."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that there will be a "strictly military" response to Russia’s attack on Odesa on 15 March, which claimed the lives of 21 people.

Background:

  • Recently, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has been actively attacking oil refineries in Russia with drones. Thus, on the night of 12-13 March, the SSU attacked three refineries with drones: in  Ryazan and Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast.
  • On the night of 15-16 March, three Rosneft oil refineries in Russia’s Samara Oblast were targeted by attack drones of the SSU. According to Ukrainska Pravda's source, these refineries process about 25 million tonnes of oil a year, which is almost 10% of Russia's total oil refining.

This news has been updated since publication.

