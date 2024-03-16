All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Family of deceased Ukrainian journalist Kuvshynova to sue Fox News

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 13:00
Family of deceased Ukrainian journalist Kuvshynova to sue Fox News
Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Photo: Facebook

The family of 24-year-old Ukrainian fixer and journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was killed in March 2022, has filed a lawsuit against the US television company Fox News.

Source: Business insider

Details: The lawsuit was filed in the New York State Supreme Court by Kuvshynova's parents and Shane Thomson, a security adviser at SEPAR, a UK security agency that was contracted by Fox News at the time.

Advertisement:

The lawsuit accuses the broadcaster of negligence for sending a team of journalists working under contract to Fox News into an active combat zone despite numerous warnings from local officials and a security consultant who advised them not to do so.

Oleksandr's father believes that his daughter was unnecessarily put in danger.

Fox News issued a statement saying that they continue to mourn the deaths of Kuvshynova and Pierre Zakrzewski but will "respectfully defend against the false allegations in this lawsuit".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mediawarUSA
Advertisement:

Crazy comeback in dying minutes: Ukraine snatches victory from Bosnia & Herzegovina in Euro 2024 play-offs

Zelenskyy: Missiles launched by Russians on Kyiv contain around 1,500 foreign components – video

Polish protesters unblock another crossing point on border with Ukraine

Hungary's PM sends Putin letter congratulating him on his "election victory"

Russia's target in 21 March missile attack on Kyiv was Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

updatedRussians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles: 1 civilian killed, several more wounded

All News
media
Ukrainian parliament asks Polish counterparts to look into detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalists
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief approves changes to journalist accreditation during martial law
RECENT NEWS
05:34
Russians launch eight missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure facilities
05:07
Explosions in Kharkiv: mayor says fires break out and electricity issues occur
23:51
Crazy comeback in dying minutes: Ukraine snatches victory from Bosnia & Herzegovina in Euro 2024 play-offs
23:45
Police identify four victims of 20 March missile attack on Kharkiv
23:30
Support for Ukraine could go beyond arms supplies – France's top general
23:26
We work so that F-16s appear in Ukrainian sky as soon as possible – Dutch PM
22:57
US proposes mechanism to G7 to raise US$50bn for Ukraine from Russian assets
22:34
Ukrainian trampolinist's mother is killed in Russian missile attack
22:12
Zelenskyy: Attempts of trade separatism in Europe weaken the continent
22:09
Zelenskyy: Missiles launched by Russians on Kyiv contain around 1,500 foreign components – video
All News
Advertisement: