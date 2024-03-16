Family of deceased Ukrainian journalist Kuvshynova to sue Fox News

The family of 24-year-old Ukrainian fixer and journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was killed in March 2022, has filed a lawsuit against the US television company Fox News.

Details: The lawsuit was filed in the New York State Supreme Court by Kuvshynova's parents and Shane Thomson, a security adviser at SEPAR, a UK security agency that was contracted by Fox News at the time.

The lawsuit accuses the broadcaster of negligence for sending a team of journalists working under contract to Fox News into an active combat zone despite numerous warnings from local officials and a security consultant who advised them not to do so.

Oleksandr's father believes that his daughter was unnecessarily put in danger.

Fox News issued a statement saying that they continue to mourn the deaths of Kuvshynova and Pierre Zakrzewski but will "respectfully defend against the false allegations in this lawsuit".

