UK defence secretary cancelled visit to Odesa due to information leak – The Sunday Times

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 March 2024, 05:58
UK defence secretary cancelled visit to Odesa due to information leak – The Sunday Times
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps cancelled his trip to the city of Odesa during his visit to Ukraine on 7 March due to the threat posed by Russia.

Source: The Sunday Times

Details: Grant Shapps had to cancel his trip to Odesa due to the missile threat from Russia.

The defence secretary cut the visit short after being warned by UK intelligence that the Russians had become aware of his travel plans.

Background:

