UK defence secretary cancelled visit to Odesa due to information leak – The Sunday Times

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps cancelled his trip to the city of Odesa during his visit to Ukraine on 7 March due to the threat posed by Russia.

Source: The Sunday Times

Details: Grant Shapps had to cancel his trip to Odesa due to the missile threat from Russia.

Advertisement:

The defence secretary cut the visit short after being warned by UK intelligence that the Russians had become aware of his travel plans.

Background:

On 7 March, Shapps visited Kyiv to announce the allocation of £325 million to purchase over 10,000 drones for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The day before his arrival, a Russian missile struck Odesa during a joint visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The attack killed five people.

Reports also emerged that during Shapps' return flight, Russia jammed the satellite signal of the plane carrying him as it flew near the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Support UP or become our patron!