Russian missile attack on Chernihiv Oblast destroys house

Russian forces have hit Chernihiv Oblast with missiles, destroying at least one house.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian troops had fired two Kh-59 guided missiles on Chernihiv Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities believe they were targeting facilities in Chernihiv Oblast's south.

The Russian missile hit a house in a village in Chernihiv district, leaving a family without a home.

No casualties were reported in the oblast, Chernihiv OMA added.

