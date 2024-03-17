Ukrainian special forces behind drone attack on Russia's Slavyansk refinery – Ukrainska Pravda source
Sunday, 17 March 2024, 10:56
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the Special Operations Forces and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attacked the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai with drones on the night of 16-17 March.
Source: a Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU
Details: The source indicated that the attack was successful, as a large-scale fire was reported near the atmospheric distillation towers, which were the primary targets.
The source noted that the SSU drones have recently successfully struck 12 oil refineries in Russia.
Quote: "Thanks to the SSU, the [Russian] acronym for 'refinery', NPZ, now stands for 'New Plant Zapped’."
Background:
- On the night of 16-17 March, residents of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar Krai reported explosions and a fire at the city's oil refinery.
- Russian propagandists confirmed the drone attack but claimed that "the drones had been destroyed", although the video posted online revealed UAV strikes.
