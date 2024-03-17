On 17 March, Russian volunteer soldiers took control of the village of Gorkovskii in Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Freedom of Russia Legion; Sibir (Siberian) Battalion

Quote: "Excellent cooperation between the ROS (Russian Liberation Forces – ed.) and Ichkeri volunteers! (Ichkeria was the proper name of the Chechen state before it was occupied and annexed by Russia; Chechen nationalists who wish to restore the sovereignty of their country refer to themselves as Ichkeri – ed.)

Specifically for Putin's propagandists, we provide a brief explanation:

We built a village in Chornobyl on the orders of the curators of the West, using the taxpayers’ money, which looks identical to the village of Gorkovskii in Belgorod Oblast."

Details: It is noted that the units entered the village and seized the local administration building.

Російські добровольці заявили про захоплення ще одного населеного пункту в РФ https://t.co/4HHAu0Mm6L pic.twitter.com/UemXaZa2TT — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 17, 2024

Background:

On 12 March, soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion reported that they crossed the Russian border. The military volunteer groups posted an address online, and a video appeared on Telegram channels purporting to show military personnel firing their weapons on the Russian territory. ​​Military volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion claimed they had taken full control of the Russian town of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast.

The founder of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) said that fighters of the RVC will make efforts to ensure that no sham elections of Russian president Vladimir Putin take place on the territories bordering Ukraine.

On the morning of 14 March, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, said that Russian air defence assets and personnel had shot down eight aerial targets over the city of Belgorod and the surrounding district. At the same time, Russian Telegram news outlets reported an alleged attempt by a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" to enter the territory of the oblast, but Russian volunteer soldiers who are fighting on Ukraine's side said that it was them attacking military targets in Russia. They explained that they were forced to open fire because Russia continues to hit peaceful settlements in Ukraine.

Later, the Freedom of Russia Legion posted a video featuring burning buildings and reported that they had destroyed two Russian army ammunition storage points in the village of Tyotkino, in Russia's Kursk Oblast. At the same time, the governor of Kursk Oblast said that "Ukrainian terrorists" were supposedly breaking into the oblast, while Rosgvardia claimed that it was "repelling an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs".

