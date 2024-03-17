Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv: man dies in hospital, number of casualties rises to 8 – video

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv on 17 March. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A civilian died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv on the afternoon of Sunday, 17 March. The number of casualties has grown to eight, with one child among them.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Vitalii Kim, the head of Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person was killed as a result of the missile strikes on Mykolaiv (he died in hospital).

Six people sustained injuries, including one child."

Updated: Later, Kim reported that as of 20:00, a 50-year-old man has died in the hospital and eight people, including an 11-year-old girl, have been injured in the attacks on Mykolaiv.

Previously: Russia launched two ballistic missiles on the city of Mykolaiv in Ukraine's south on the afternoon of Sunday, 17 March. Earlier reports said there were five casualties.

