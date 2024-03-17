All Sections
Ballistic missiles hit Mykolaiv, five locals injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 March 2024, 15:15
Ballistic missiles hit Mykolaiv, five locals injured
Map of air-raid warnings. Screenshot

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv on 17 March as an air-raid siren blared throughout the city.

Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv; Ukraine’s Air Force; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prior to the explosion, an air-raid warning was issued in the city.

The Air Force warned about the potential use of ballistic weapons from the east.

Quote: "Explosion in Mykolaiv. Finding out the details.

I will provide information later."

Update: Sienkevych later reported another explosion.

Kim stated that there were two strikes in Mykolaiv. Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration reports that two people were injured.

Quote: "The same place Odesa was targeted from. And the second strike is the same."

Quote from Sienkevych: "Now, the situation is as follows. Many private houses were damaged – windows and roofs. Windows were shattered in apartments. Cars were damaged. Five people were injured.

I'll provide more detailed figures once we've examined the site of the strike."

This news has been updated since publication.

Subjects: Mykolaivwar
