Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that in the context of the war in Ukraine, the short range of strikes landed by Ukraine's Defence Forces is due to"the obvious short-sightedness of some partners".

Source: the President's evening video address

Quote: "Canada – I am grateful for joining our drone coalition. This is a weapon that has proven to be extremely effective. And in such difficult war conditions, the short range of our army's capabilities is an obvious short-sightedness of some partners."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's partners who provided or approved support packages this week.

"The United States – thank you for the aid package. It is very important that stability is restored in providing support for our defence. Right now, it is our defence in this war that is determining whether Putin will succeed in expanding the zone of ruins in Europe and in the world. Stopping him now is in everyone's best interest," the President said.

He also thanked Denmark for another defence aid package and Germany for "weekly steps to support our country and people", as well as all the countries that joined the Czech initiative to purchase munitions for Ukraine. Zelenskyy also praised Greece for its "clear understanding of the threats facing everyone in Europe".

"I would also like to recognize French leadership in Europe today – we appreciate the way President Macron is developing a strategic perspective for Europe, a perspective of real, lasting security that is only possible through Putin's defeat in this war," Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!