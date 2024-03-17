All Sections
Power made Putin obsessed so he must face trial in Hague – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 March 2024, 20:08
Power made Putin obsessed so he must face trial in Hague – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that there is no legitimacy in Russia’s imitation of elections, and Russian President Vladimir Putin must end up as a defendant in the Hague.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address 

Quote: "The Russian dictator has been imitating elections once again. The whole world realised that this political figure, like it often happened in history, just got obsessed with power and is doing everything to rule for eternity. There is no  evil he would stop at to preserve his personal power. There is no one in the world who is safe from this.

I am grateful to every state, every leader, all international organisations which call and will keep calling a spade a spade.

Everything Russia is doing in the occupied territories of Ukraine is a crime. Everything the Russian murderers have done in this war for the sake of eternal Putin’s rule must receive a fair punishment.

He is only afraid of one thing – justice. There is no and cannot be any legitimacy in this imitation of elections. This figure must end up on trial in Hague. This is what we, those who value life and decency, must fight for."

