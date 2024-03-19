Russians actively attack on 7 fronts, with 60 combat clashes occurring over past day – General Staff report

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces continue to exert pressure along the entire contact line, most actively on the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts. They launched a total of seven missile strikes and 70 airstrikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 110 times with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 March

Quote from the General Staff: "A total of 61 combat clashes occurred over the past 24 hours."

Advertisement:

Details: The settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka and Ponomarenky (Sumy Oblast); Rozdolivka, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 25 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted three assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian aircraft struck nine clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one air defence system belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!