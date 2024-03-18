Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians attacked on seven fronts, with the Novopavlivka front being subject to the most intense activity. They launched a total of 14 missile strikes and 75 airstrikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 95 times with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and 72 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 18 March

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupiers launched 22 Shahed UAVs to attack Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 17 of these attack drones."

Details: The settlements of Lukashivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Luhivka and Sumy (Sumy Oblast); Vovchansk, Hoptivka and Basove (Kharkiv Oblast); Netailove, Novoselivka Persha, Shakhtarske, Makarivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

About 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks near the village of Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Oleksandropil and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, sought to break through Ukrainian defences 36 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near the settlements of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted three assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian aircraft struck six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel.

