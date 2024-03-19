Ukrainian intelligence helps Russian volunteers fight against the Putin regime

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is providing assistance to anti-regime Russian volunteer formations such as the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion, which are operating on Russian territory

Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is assisting volunteer formations. Supporting the actions of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the RVC and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion is also Ukraine's duty.

These people came to help Ukrainians liberate themselves from Russian occupiers and demonstrate courage and heroism on many fronts, directly participating in serious operations. Therefore, Ukraine should obviously also assist those Russians who are fighting against the Putin regime to free Russia."

Details: On air of the national 24/7 newscast on 19 March, RVC Staff Chief Aleksandr, alias Fortuna, emphasised that "the unfolding of offensive operations and advancement of the entire line of combat" is ongoing in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

He added that Russian volunteers have brought in all reserves for combat operations.

Background: On 19 March, the authorities of Russian Belgorod Oblast reported their intentions to evacuate 9,000 children from the oblast due to periodic attacks on the area.

