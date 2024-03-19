No risks of breakthrough detected on Russian border, says head of Sumy Oblast

There are no risks of a breakthrough at the Russian border in Sumy Oblast, where the number of Russian attacks has increased.

Source: Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on the air of Radio Liberty

Details: Artiukh said that the intensity of attacks in Sumy Oblast has increased 2-3 times over the last 2.5 months.

Quote: "The enemy's most powerful means of attack are guided bombs. Over the past week, 111 attacks by guided bombs have been observed. Between 40% to 50% of residential buildings have been destroyed in border settlements."



Details: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently evacuating people from the most heavily attacked border points within a 5-kilometre zone. Artiukh says there are currently between 3 to 10 people left in each of them. At the same time, there are no risks of a border breakthrough, he added.

Quote: "Knowing our own capabilities and knowing the enemy's capabilities, there is no such danger today. That is, on the ground. The greatest danger to our region is air and missile strikes, which have become significantly more intense on our infrastructure."

Background: Since 11 March 2024, the Russians have begun actively attacking the borders of Sumy Oblast. Russians troops mostly utilise guided bombs, artillery, and Lancet drones.

