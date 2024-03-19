All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany announces new €500 million military assistance package for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 15:57
Germany announces new €500 million military assistance package for Ukraine
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

Germany has prepared a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth approximately €500 million.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine meeting, as reported by Tagesschau

Details: According to Pistorius, the package consists primarily of additional ammunition supplies – 10,000 artillery shells from Bundeswehr warehouses.

Advertisement:

The new aid package will also include 100 armoured infantry vehicles and 100 transportation vehicles.

US Secretary of Defenсe Lloyd Austin, opening the Ramstein meeting on Tuesday, promised that the United States will continue to support Ukraine's military efforts against Russia.

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said he would propose that the EU use 90% of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets in Europe to purchase weapons for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyUkraineweaponswar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Germany
Germany to procure US cruise missiles which may replace Taurus
Scandal grows in Bundestag over leaked details from meeting on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
Poland and Germany to launch armoured vehicles coalition for Ukraine in late March
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: