All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany to procure US cruise missiles which may replace Taurus

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 16:23
Germany to procure US cruise missiles which may replace Taurus
A JASSM-ER missile. Photo: Mil.in.ua

Germany has started the process of ordering 75 new JASSM-ER cruise missiles from the US. They may replace Taurus missiles already in service in the Ministry of Defence of Germany.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bild which did not disclose its sources

Details: Bild reports that this procurement may replace the existent Taurus missiles in the long-term perspective and is being conducted after the German government expressed its interest in buying the F-35 fighter jets and complementary missiles to the US government in 2022.

Advertisement:

The procurement price for the whole package exceeds €8 billion, as stated in the material.

Several air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles were ordered together with F-35s but the procurement process of the JASSM got protracted.

Bild states that the official contract is expected to be signed this autumn.

The JASSM cruise missile is used to strike the targets of high importance with high precision: in 2018 a plant which produced chemical weapons and belonged to the Assad regime in Syria was destroyed by American strikes from these missiles.

Background:

  • The media revealed some details about the potential transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine discussed at the meeting of the German Bundestag, which may result in an investigation into the leak of secret information.
  • The T-Online portal published details of the discussion. In particular, this concerns the report of the Bundeswehr's General Inspector Carsten Breuer on the features of target designation for Taurus missiles, which revealed the true reason for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's opposition to transferring these missiles to Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Scholz publicly gave different reasons for why Germany refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles – from avoiding a possible escalation and involvement in the war with Russia to being concerned that the missiles would be used to strike Moscow.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyUSAweapons
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Germany
Germany announces new €500 million military assistance package for Ukraine
Scandal grows in Bundestag over leaked details from meeting on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
Poland and Germany to launch armoured vehicles coalition for Ukraine in late March
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: