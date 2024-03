Ukrainian TV and radio resume broadcasting in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts after Russian attack

Almost all facilities transmitting Ukrainian radio and television signals were restored in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine

Details: Engineers promptly restored power and repaired damaged equipment at the damaged facilities. The signal was restored for the settlements of Lozova, Kehychivka, Izium, Sumy, Trostianets, and Shostka.

It is worth noting that restoration work on Sumy Oblast's other damaged facilities continues.

The State Service for Special Communications promises to make an additional announcement when everything is fully restored.

Previously: On 14 March, Russian missile attacks and airstrikes on radio facilities in Sumy Oblast temporarily disabled broadcasting transmitters in the settlements of Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillia and Trostianets.

