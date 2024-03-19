Russians ramp up defences at oil refineries after Ukrainian UAV attacks

Russia intends to strengthen their security with air defence systems since Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy facilities in recent months.

Source: Artem Verkhov, Director of the Gas Industry Development Department of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, at a round table in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, quoted by Russian Interfax

Quote: "Security work is currently underway, which is a highly relevant issue. We are collaborating with colleagues from Rosgvardia [National Guard of Russia – ed.] to implement measures to protect those objects, including the installation of Pantsir-type protection systems."

Advertisement:

Details: In recent weeks, drones have attacked over a dozen large Russian refineries. According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, this is a large-scale operation by Ukraine's Defence Forces, which include the Ukrainian Security Service, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, Special Operations Forces, along with Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!