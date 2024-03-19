All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians ramp up defences at oil refineries after Ukrainian UAV attacks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 March 2024, 17:19
Russians ramp up defences at oil refineries after Ukrainian UAV attacks
Pantsir S-1. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Russia intends to strengthen their security with air defence systems since Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy facilities in recent months.

Source: Artem Verkhov, Director of the Gas Industry Development Department of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, at a round table in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, quoted by Russian Interfax

Quote: "Security work is currently underway, which is a highly relevant issue. We are collaborating with colleagues from Rosgvardia [National Guard of Russia – ed.] to implement measures to protect those objects, including the installation of Pantsir-type protection systems."

Advertisement:

Details: In recent weeks, drones have attacked over a dozen large Russian refineries. According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, this is a large-scale operation by Ukraine's Defence Forces, which include the Ukrainian Security Service, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, Special Operations Forces, along with Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadronesair defencewar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Russia
Russia's oil exports grow despite Ukrainian drone attacks
Russians drop explosive on car with civilians inside in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
Fifth wife of head of Russian political party served with notice of suspicion of kidnapping Ukrainian children
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: