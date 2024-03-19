Air Force Commander releases video of anti-aircraft gunners downing Russian drone as it was adjusting artillery fire – video
Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 20:04
Anti-aircraft gunners from Ukraine's Air Force on one of the southern fronts shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone that was adjusting Russian artillery fire on the evening of 19 March.
Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram
Details: Oleshchuk posted a video and thanked the soldiers for their effective work.
Quote: "We continue to destroy enemy UAVs on the southern front. I thank the soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade for their combat work!
[We're marching] to victory together!"
