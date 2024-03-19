All Sections
After Ramstein-20 meeting, Ukraine's Defence Minister announced supplies of ammunition and missiles for air defence systems – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 19 March 2024, 20:56
Rustem Umierov and Lloyd Austin at Ramstein-20. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Following the results of the meeting of the Work Group for Ukraine’s Defence (Ramstein-20), Rustem Umierov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that Ukraine will be supplied with more ammunition and missiles for air defence systems.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Details: Umierov told the press about the meeting held on 18 March in Wiesbaden with the military leadership of key partner states. There, the Ukrainian delegation presented the action plan for 2024 and voiced the critical needs of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian team, Lloyd Austin, Minister of Defence of the US, and Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed Ukraine’s plan for 2024, construction of fortifications, strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence, supply of radioelectronic warfare devices and long-range armament.

 
Quote: "During today’s 20th Ramstein-format meeting, the coalition of partner states demonstrated their unity and activeness in their support for Ukraine.

The ammunition is what our soldiers critically need. There will be ammunition! This was the main topic of the meeting. The partners reported about the aid packages, which include 155 mm, 152 mm, 105 mm shells and others. We are grateful to our partners who search for and find the ammunition worldwide, which is so much needed to fight the aggressor.

 
Ramstein-20 meeting
Photo: Umierov on Facebook

There will be air defence [missiles] needed to protect our cities, to protect our soldiers from the Russian aircraft which drop guided aerial bombs on our positions. There will be more missiles for our air defence systems. I am grateful to the German Defence Minister who noted that the sky above Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians. So our common task is to facilitate Ukraine’s air superiority".

Details: Umierov added that Ukraine was working jointly with the US, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Romania to receive the F-16 fighter jets as soon as possible.

Subjects: Rustem Umierovaid for UkraineRamstein
