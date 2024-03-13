Ukrainian military leadership discusses "specific requests" with Pentagon

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov have had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They discussed the medium-term and urgent needs of Ukrainian troops.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Details: In addition, the parties discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), and Ukrainian officials briefed the US Secretary of Defense on the latest developments on the battlefield.

Advertisement:

They also focused on medium-term and urgent needs, particularly Ukraine's specific requests.

Syrskyi further added that the key priorities include ammunition and air defence assets.

Background:

On 12 March, the United States announced it was providing Ukraine with a US$300 million security assistance package – the first in 2024 – as supplemental funding continues to be blocked in the US Congress.

Later, the new aid package was reported to include additional missiles for Western-supplied HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery shells of various calibres, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, other munitions, and maintenance supplies.

