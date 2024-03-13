All Sections
Ukrainian military leadership discusses "specific requests" with Pentagon

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 00:45
Ukrainian military leadership discusses specific requests with Pentagon
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov have had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They discussed the medium-term and urgent needs of Ukrainian troops.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Details: In addition, the parties discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), and Ukrainian officials briefed the US Secretary of Defense on the latest developments on the battlefield.

They also focused on medium-term and urgent needs, particularly Ukraine's specific requests.

Syrskyi further added that the key priorities include ammunition and air defence assets.

Background:

