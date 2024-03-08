All Sections
Canada to join Drone Coalition for Ukraine

Friday, 8 March 2024, 11:32
Canada to join Drone Coalition for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence of Canada, has committed to joining the international Drone Coalition led by Latvia and the United Kingdom during a visit by his Latvian counterpart, Andris Sprūds.

Source: statement from the Canadian government, quoted by European Pravda

It is noted that as a coalition member, Ottawa will continue to explore avenues for enhancing drone capabilities in Ukraine.

Quote: "To date, Canada has stepped up significantly to contribute to Ukraine’s drone capabilities by donating over 100 made-in-Canada, specialised drone cameras to Ukraine from L3 Wescam," the statement reads.

Background:

  • On 20 February, Blair announced that Canada plans to transfer hundreds of modern combat drones worth almost CAD$100 million (about US$73 million) to Ukraine in the spring.
  • On 7 March, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced the allocation of £325 million (about €380 million) to purchase over 10,000 drones for Ukraine’s Armed Forces during his visit to Kyiv.
  • The UK and Latvia lead the international drone coalition, formed within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meetings.
  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a visit to Kyiv in January, announced that the UK would allocate £200 million to manufacture various drones for the Ukrainian military.

Subjects: Canadawar
Canada
14:57
