Russians dropped almost 200 bombs on Sumy Oblast in March – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 19 March 2024, 23:19
Russians dropped almost 200 bombs on Sumy Oblast in March – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: UP

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned Russia's strikes on the border oblast of Sumy, where Russian aircraft have dropped almost 200 guided bombs since the beginning of March alone.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 19 March

Quote: "I'll give you just one example right now: Sumy Oblast, which borders Russian territory. There are constant Russian attempts to bring in sabotage and reconnaissance groups, constant terrorist attacks and shelling. The Russian army is trying to burn our border villages to the ground. 

From the beginning of March to the present day, Russian aircraft have dropped almost 200 guided bombs on the communities of Sumy Oblast alone, right onto villages, cities and civilian infrastructure. What Ukraine clearly needs to do is to bolster our air defence in such a way as to make this terror impossible."

Details: Zelenskyy also said he had held a meeting on international work in March and April. New security agreements with Ukraine’s partners are being prepared for signing. The president announced new legal steps to bring Russian war criminals to justice.

In addition, Zelenskyy spoke with European Council President Charles Michel.

Quote: "We are preparing for a meeting of the European Council. And for important European decisions this year. In particular, economic ones, including the continuation of trade liberalisation between Ukraine and the European Union, which is one of the vital elements of our resilience in the time of defence against Russian aggression. We are also preparing political decisions. 

In particular, it is crucial for us in Ukraine, and for the whole of Europe, that real negotiations on Ukraine's membership begin in June, without delay. "

Subjects: ZelenskyySumy OblastEU
