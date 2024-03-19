All Sections
EU Summit creates opportunity to strengthen and accelerate military aid to Ukraine – EU Council President

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 23:29
EU Summit creates opportunity to strengthen and accelerate military aid to Ukraine – EU Council President
Charles Michel. Stock photo: Getty Images

The upcoming EU summit will be an opportunity to boost and accelerate efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Charles Michel, President of the European Council, in an invitation letter to the members of the European Council; European Pravda

Quote: "Our foremost task is the swift provision of military aid to Ukraine and, building on recent initiatives like that of Czechia, the fast-track procurement and delivery of ammunition to Ukraine," Michel wrote in the letter.

"This European Council will be an opportunity to strengthen and accelerate those efforts.  Additionally, we must focus on effectively implementing and enforcing our sanctions, as well as advancing our efforts on the use of windfall profits from immobilised assets," he added.

According to Michel, leaders should also talk about adapting the European economy to the realities of war. He said that the EU is facing the biggest security challenge since the Second World War and it should increase investments in defence.

"This means spending more, and buying more jointly, thus more efficiently," Michel added.

The Summit will also focus on the fighting and the looming humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. However, EU countries do not share a common view on a possible ceasefire, with some calling on Israel to immediately cease hostilities, while others support Israel's efforts to destroy the radical Hamas movement.

"A sustainable ceasefire is urgently needed to protect civilians, allow the hostages to return safely and ensure that humanitarian assistance can be delivered as needed," Michel said.

Backgound:

Subjects: EUaid for Ukraine
