Explosions heard in Odesa Oblast, air defence responding

Air defence systems have been responding in Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 March.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Dumskaya, Odesa-based media outlet; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Witnesses reported an explosion in the city of Odesa.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Shahed drone groups were approaching Odesa from the southwest.

