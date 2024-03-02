All Sections
Explosions heard in Odesa Oblast, air defence responding

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 2 March 2024, 01:09
Explosions heard in Odesa Oblast, air defence responding
Mobile fire group. Photo: Serhii Naiev, former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Air defence systems have been responding in Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 March.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Dumskaya, Odesa-based media outlet; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Witnesses reported an explosion in the city of Odesa.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Shahed drone groups were approaching Odesa from the southwest.

Subjects: Odesa Oblastair defenceShahed drone
