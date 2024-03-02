Explosions heard in Odesa Oblast, air defence responding
Saturday, 2 March 2024, 01:09
Air defence systems have been responding in Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 March.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Dumskaya, Odesa-based media outlet; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Witnesses reported an explosion in the city of Odesa.
Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Shahed drone groups were approaching Odesa from the southwest.
