Drone wreckage damages transformer at critical infrastructure facility in Odesa

During a Russian drone attack on the industrial zone of Odesa on the night of 27-28 February, wreckage from a downed drone fell onto an electrical transformer at a critical infrastructure facility, causing a fire.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Details: During the night, the Russians targeted Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts with Shahed-131/136 drones, launching 10 of them from the Black Sea.

Advertisement:

Air defence units were responding as quickly as they could for 1.5 hours.

The majority of Shahed drones were downed over the sea: one in Mykolaiv Oblast and nine in Odesa Oblast.

Quote: "During drone interceptions over the industrial zone of Odesa, wreckage from a downed drone damaged a transformer at one of the critical infrastructure facilities, which led to a short circuit and a fire. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire. No casualties [were] reported."

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that all 10 Shahed drones entering Ukraine from the south were destroyed on the night of 27-28 February.

Support UP or become our patron!