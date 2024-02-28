Drone wreckage damages transformer at critical infrastructure facility in Odesa
During a Russian drone attack on the industrial zone of Odesa on the night of 27-28 February, wreckage from a downed drone fell onto an electrical transformer at a critical infrastructure facility, causing a fire.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram
Details: During the night, the Russians targeted Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts with Shahed-131/136 drones, launching 10 of them from the Black Sea.
Air defence units were responding as quickly as they could for 1.5 hours.
The majority of Shahed drones were downed over the sea: one in Mykolaiv Oblast and nine in Odesa Oblast.
Quote: "During drone interceptions over the industrial zone of Odesa, wreckage from a downed drone damaged a transformer at one of the critical infrastructure facilities, which led to a short circuit and a fire. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire. No casualties [were] reported."
Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that all 10 Shahed drones entering Ukraine from the south were destroyed on the night of 27-28 February.
