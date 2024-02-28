All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drone wreckage damages transformer at critical infrastructure facility in Odesa

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 08:39
Drone wreckage damages transformer at critical infrastructure facility in Odesa
A Shahed drone. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

During a Russian drone attack on the industrial zone of Odesa on the night of 27-28 February, wreckage from a downed drone fell onto an electrical transformer at a critical infrastructure facility, causing a fire.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Details: During the night, the Russians targeted Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts with Shahed-131/136 drones, launching 10 of them from the Black Sea.

Advertisement:

Air defence units were responding as quickly as they could for 1.5 hours.

The majority of Shahed drones were downed over the sea: one in Mykolaiv Oblast and nine in Odesa Oblast.

Quote: "During drone interceptions over the industrial zone of Odesa, wreckage from a downed drone damaged a transformer at one of the critical infrastructure facilities, which led to a short circuit and a fire. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire. No casualties [were] reported."

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that all 10 Shahed drones entering Ukraine from the south were destroyed on the night of 27-28 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Odesa OblastMykolaiv OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian forces down 10 out of 10 Russian-launched UAVs overnight
Police posts footage of blown up car of Ukrainian Volunteer Army – video
F-16s raised in Romania because of Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: