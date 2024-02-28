Ukrainian forces down 10 out of 10 Russian-launched UAVs overnight

A total of 10 Russian Shahed drones were shot down over Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts by fire groups from Ukraine's Defence Forces and Air Force anti-aircraft missile units on the night of 27-28 February.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast and 10 Shahed attack UAVs from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, on the night of 27-28 February 2024.

Ten Shahed UAVs were destroyed over Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts by mobile fire groups from the Defence Forces and Air Force anti-aircraft missile units during the anti-aircraft operation."

Background: On the night of 27-28 February, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported the successful interception of Russian Shahed drones, however, a fire broke out in Odesa after the wreckage of a downed UAV had crashed. It was promptly extinguished.

