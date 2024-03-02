All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force commander posts video of burning Russian Su-34 jet shot down on Friday – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 14:56
Ukraine's Air Force commander posts video of burning Russian Su-34 jet shot down on Friday – video
Burning Russian Su-34 jet. Photo: Screenshot from video

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has released a video of a burning Russian Su-34 aircraft that was downed on 1 March.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Here it is – the Su-34 shot down on the Mariupol front on the morning of 1 March!

Advertisement:

It's not always possible to please you with such videos because the Air Force conducts combat operations over long distances!

It is verified and visually confirmed!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Best result since October 2022: Ukraine's Air Force downs 13 Russian aircraft in February
Ukrainian pilots conduct strike mission training on F-16s – Ukrainian Air Force spokesman
Ukraine's Defence Forces down 2 more Russian Su-34 jets: three jets downed on 29 February
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: