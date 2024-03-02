Ukraine's Air Force commander posts video of burning Russian Su-34 jet shot down on Friday – video

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has released a video of a burning Russian Su-34 aircraft that was downed on 1 March.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Here it is – the Su-34 shot down on the Mariupol front on the morning of 1 March!

It's not always possible to please you with such videos because the Air Force conducts combat operations over long distances!

It is verified and visually confirmed!"

