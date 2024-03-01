All Sections
Best result since October 2022: Ukraine's Air Force downs 13 Russian aircraft in February

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 14:58
Destroyed Russian warplanes Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has reported that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 13 Russian aircraft in February 2024.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote: "Ukraine's Air Force shot down 13 Russian aircraft in February: 10 Su-34 fighter-bombers, two Su-35 fighters and one A-50 Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AWACS)."

Details: This is reportedly the best result for Ukrainian forces since October 2022. The ministry also expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their effective work and to Ukraine's partners for strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

Background: 

