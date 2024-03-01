Ukrainian pilots conduct strike mission training on F-16s – Ukrainian Air Force spokesman
Ukrainian pilots and engineers are continuing their training on F-16 fighter jets, with pilots practising tactical manoeuvres.
Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on air during the national 24/7 newscast
Quote: "The process is ongoing. Pilots are practising tactical manoeuvres, carrying out missions against both air and ground targets. This is very, very necessary, because not only do they need to fly and control the airspace, they have to engage in combat. Our pilots are currently honing these skills.
Similarly, aircraft personnel and engineers are learning how to service this aircraft, its weaponry, how to program it, and how to deliver precise strikes with high-precision weapons. All this preparation is necessary for the aircraft to operate most effectively in the Ukrainian sky, destroying enemy air, ground, and sea targets. Ukraine is also adapting infrastructure at specific airbases to facilitate the use of these aircraft."
Details: Ihnat emphasised that the training programme for the F-16s spans a minimum of two years. However, Ukrainian flight and ground crews are undergoing accelerated training, with the retraining process having taken about six months. In other words, Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure that these aircraft enter our airspace as quickly as possible and fulfil their missions.
Background:
- Earlier, the Pentagon announced that the first four Ukrainian pilots are to complete training on US F-16 fighter jets by the summer.
- According to media reports, the first F-16 fighter jets will be in Ukrainian skies around June 2024.
- In December, the Netherlands decided to start preparations for delivering the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and recently increased the number to 24.
