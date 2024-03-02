Russian forces attacked Ukrainian forces 22 times on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report

Russian forces made 22 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences on the Novopavlivka front, and Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian assaults on the Avdiivka front on Saturday, 2 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 March

Details: Ukrainian and Russian forces classed a total of 70 times over the course of the day. Russian forces carried out 1 missile strike and 48 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems a further 60 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and civilian settlements across Ukraine.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Svesa (Sumy Oblast); they also carried out mortar and artillery attacks on over 30 Ukrainian settlements, including Kliusy (Chernihiv Oblast); Bachivsk, Velyka Berizka, Pokrovka, Basivka and Pavlivka (Sumy Oblast); and Mala Vovcha, Basove, Vovchansk, Starytsia and Udy (Kharkiv Oblast)

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched 4 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and carried out airstrikes near Berestove (also Kharkiv Oblast). Over 15 Ukrainian settlements, including Dvorichna, Berestove and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 7 Russian assaults near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. Around 15 Ukrainian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made attempts to improve their tactical positions. Russian aircraft struck an area in the vicinity of Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast), and over 10 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Vasiukivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian assaults near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of New-York (Donetsk Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 15 civilian settlements, including Kostiantynivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Orlivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold the Russians back in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made 22 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Bohoiavlenka (Donetsk Oblast) and used mortars and artillery to attack more than 20 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar and Blahodatne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces undertook an unsuccessful assault near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Verbove, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Rivnopil and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Russian forces continue to attempt to push the Ukrainians out of their positions on Dnipro’s left (east) bank. Over the course of the past day, the Russians carried out an unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson Oblast). More than 25 civilian settlements, including Kachkarivka, Lvove, Kherson, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Inzhenerne and Kozatske (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery attacks.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck eight clusters of Russian military personnel. Ukraine’s Air Force downed a Russian Su-34 bomber-fighter on the afternoon of 2 March, and units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian artillery system.

