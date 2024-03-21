Canada allocates US$1.5 billion to Ukraine to help cover budget deficit – Ukrainian PM
Thursday, 21 March 2024, 00:13
Ukraine has received CA$2 billion (equivalent to US$1.5 billion) from Canada.
Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram
Details: Shmyhal said these funds would help the government to cover the budget deficit, including social programmes to help Ukrainians.
Advertisement:
He emphasised that Canada has provided nearly CA$7 billion in financial support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Background:
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Brussels on a working visit on Wednesday.
Support UP or become our patron!