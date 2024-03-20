All Sections
Ukrainian Prime Minister arrives in Brussels for talks

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 10:33
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Dmytro Larin, UP

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has arrived in Brussels on a working visit.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Prime Minister noted that his visit to Brussels started on a high note, as the European Parliament and the European Council have preliminarily approved the extension of the preferential trade regime allowing quota- and duty-free imports of Ukrainian goods until June 2025. However, some new restrictions will be imposed. 

Quote: "This 'economic visa-free regime' will allow us to maintain the momentum of our exports, support Ukrainian producers and strengthen the foundation for our further integration into the EU single market," Shmyhal emphasised.

Background

  • Ukraine and the EU will discuss bilateral relations and the consequences of the war unleashed upon Ukraine by Russia at the ninth meeting of the Association Council on 20 March in Brussels.
  • The Ukraine-EU Association Council operates under the Association Agreement and monitors the implementation and execution of the Agreement, periodically reviewing its functioning. 
  • The Association Council consists of Ukrainian government members as well as members of the Council of the European Union and European Commission. The Ukrainian delegation is led by the Prime Minister at meetings, while the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy leads the EU delegation.

