No need to call up 500,000 people for military service – Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that there is currently no need to call up 500,000 people into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Shmyhal in an interview with Bloomberg

Details: Shmyhal said that the assessment showed that such a scale of mobilisation was not necessary, given the rotations that take place on the front line and the ongoing supply of weapons.

He thanked the EU, the IMF and G7 allies for providing much-needed funding this year, which allowed the budget to "survive in the first half of the year." Ukraine expects a US package in the second half of the year, Shmyhal said.

Quote: "We will continue the fight if we get support from our partners for artillery shells, for long- and middle-range missiles."

Background:

In December, the military proposed to call up an additional 450-500,000 people, and this issue is currently being finalised, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said it planned to open 27 recruitment centres in oblast centres and large cities in the first half of 2024.

