More than half of the surveyed residents of Moldova consider the scenario of freezing the Russian-Ukrainian war with Russia retaining control over the occupied territories acceptable and are against increasing international military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the results of a survey by Moldovan company IMAS

In the section regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, respondents were presented with five statements and asked to choose if they agree or disagree.

A total of 58% of respondents disagreed with the statement that the international community should provide Ukraine with more military assistance, while 36% agreed.

55% agreed that "the war should stop and Russia should keep the territories it has occupied," while 35% disagreed, and 10% remained undecided.

48% supported the assertion that Russia cannot be defeated in its war against Ukraine. 43% agreed with the statement that the Kremlin leader is getting closer to achieving the goals he set for himself in the war against Ukraine.

In response to the statement that Ukraine must continue fighting until victory, 49% disagreed, while 43% agreed.

