Most Ukrainians think battling corruption is president's responsibility – survey
Most of the Ukrainian population and business consider President Zelenskyy and his office to be responsible for combating corruption.
Source: study Corruption in Ukraine 2023: Understanding, Perception, Prevalence, presented by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention
Details: According to the survey results, central authorities and specialised institutions bear responsibility for combating corruption in Ukraine.
In total, 47.5% of the population and 48.3% of business consider the head of state and his Office responsible for overcoming corruption; 36.9% of the population and 32.4% of business think it is the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau; 30.9% of the population and 39.2% of business consider the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) the one responsible, 28.3% of the population and 18.1% of business consider it to be the the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, and 21.8% of the population and 25.1% of business say it is the Cabinet of Ministers and the ministries themself.
The study also found that estimates of state authorities' anti-corruption activities in 2023 fell slightly compared to 2022. Citizens rate the work of Ukraine's Security Service, the President and his Office, and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as the most effective in this area, while the courts, the Cabinet of Ministers, the ministries, other central executive bodies, and the Verkhovna Rada rate the lowest.
This year's business estimates have also decreased. Business representatives rate the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine, National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the State Bureau of Investigations as the best, followed by regional authorities, government, ministries, other central executive bodies, and parliament as the worst.
Reference: The study Corruption in Ukraine 2023: Understanding, Perception, Prevalence was conducted by the Info Sapiens research agency commissioned by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention during November-December 2023. The study interviewed the population of Ukraine (2,488 personal interviews, maximum error is ± 2%) and business representatives (1,208 telephone interviews, maximum error is ± 3%).
This is the fifth national survey of citizens and business leaders to provide a comprehensive assessment of Ukraine's corruption situation. The study was conducted in four waves: the first in 2017, the second in 2020, the third in 2021, and the fourth in 2022.
This news has been updated since publication.
