Most Ukrainians think battling corruption is president's responsibility – survey

Most of the Ukrainian population and business consider President Zelenskyy and his office to be responsible for combating corruption.

Source: study Corruption in Ukraine 2023: Understanding, Perception, Prevalence, presented by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention

Details: According to the survey results, central authorities and specialised institutions bear responsibility for combating corruption in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In total, 47.5% of the population and 48.3% of business consider the head of state and his Office responsible for overcoming corruption; 36.9% of the population and 32.4% of business think it is the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau; 30.9% of the population and 39.2% of business consider the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) the one responsible, 28.3% of the population and 18.1% of business consider it to be the the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, and 21.8% of the population and 25.1% of business say it is the Cabinet of Ministers and the ministries themself.

Source: National Agency on Corruption Prevention

The study also found that estimates of state authorities' anti-corruption activities in 2023 fell slightly compared to 2022. Citizens rate the work of Ukraine's Security Service, the President and his Office, and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as the most effective in this area, while the courts, the Cabinet of Ministers, the ministries, other central executive bodies, and the Verkhovna Rada rate the lowest.

Source: National Agency on Corruption Prevention

This year's business estimates have also decreased. Business representatives rate the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine, National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the State Bureau of Investigations as the best, followed by regional authorities, government, ministries, other central executive bodies, and parliament as the worst.

Source: National Agency on Corruption Prevention

Reference: The study Corruption in Ukraine 2023: Understanding, Perception, Prevalence was conducted by the Info Sapiens research agency commissioned by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention during November-December 2023. The study interviewed the population of Ukraine (2,488 personal interviews, maximum error is ± 2%) and business representatives (1,208 telephone interviews, maximum error is ± 3%).

This is the fifth national survey of citizens and business leaders to provide a comprehensive assessment of Ukraine's corruption situation. The study was conducted in four waves: the first in 2017, the second in 2020, the third in 2021, and the fourth in 2022.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!