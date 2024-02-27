US State Department: Ukraine can do more to fight corruption

A woman with an anti-corruption poster in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

The US believes that Ukraine can do more to fight corruption.

Source: US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller

Quote from Miller: "We have long engaged in conversations with the Ukrainian Government about the need to take anti-corruption measures.

We’ve seen them take a range of measures to crack down on corruption over the last couple of years.

We think there’s more that we can – that they can do, and we’re engaged in ongoing dialogue with them about that topic."

Details: Miller stressed that Washington has seen Ukraine take a number of anti-corruption measures in recent years.

