US State Department: Ukraine can do more to fight corruption
Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 03:52
The US believes that Ukraine can do more to fight corruption.
Source: US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller
Quote from Miller: "We have long engaged in conversations with the Ukrainian Government about the need to take anti-corruption measures.
We’ve seen them take a range of measures to crack down on corruption over the last couple of years.
We think there’s more that we can – that they can do, and we’re engaged in ongoing dialogue with them about that topic."
Details: Miller stressed that Washington has seen Ukraine take a number of anti-corruption measures in recent years.
