Ukrainian Defence Ministry official detained due to corruption – photo

Law enforcement has established the fact of corruption perpetrated by an official in Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence who in 2022-2023 purchased and registered on his common-law wife real estate and a number of elite cars worth UAH 14 million (about US$365,700).

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; General Prosecutor’s Office; Ukraine’s National Police

Details: Officially, the departments do not name the official, but according to open sources, Yurii Lisovskyi is the current head of the Ministry of Defence's Main Department of Capital Investments.

Quote: "The Security Service, with the personal assistance of the minister of defence, have exposed the head of MoD's Main Directorate of Capital Investments for corruption.

According to the investigation, the person in question has embezzled nearly 14 million UAH between 2022 and 2023.

Later, with this money, he purchased two apartments in new buildings, a garage, and a parking space in Kyiv."

Details: In addition, the 62-year-old official purchased three luxury vehicles, including a Lexus and a BMW. Then he registered them under the name of his common-law wife.

At the same time, he signed a power of attorney to manage the property.

Furthermore, he failed to declare over UAH 3 million (about US$78,400) in earnings, and left additional UAH 3.5 million (about US$91,400) with his common-law wife.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The official was served with a notice of suspicion under two Criminal Code Articles: 368-5 (illicit enrichment) and Article 366-2.1 (declaration of false information).

Currently, the preventive measure is being decided upon. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

