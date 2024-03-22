Russia fires 60 attack drones and almost 90 missiles at Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russian occupation forces fired more than 60 Shahed kamikaze drones and almost 90 missiles of various types at Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Last night there were more than 60 Shahed drones and almost 90 missiles of various types. The world sees the targets of Russian terrorists as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, even a trolleybus. Russia is at war against ordinary people's lives. My condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed by this terror."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that relevant services had already started working in all the cities affected by the attack. Electricity supply is being restored.

Zelenskyy pointed out to international partners again that unlike Western aid packages for Ukraine, Russian missiles do not have any delays.

Quote: "Shahed drones are not indecisive like some politicians. It is important to understand the cost of delays and postponed decisions. The Patriot air defence systems need to protect Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, and we need air defence systems to protect people, infrastructure, houses and dams. Our partners know exactly what is needed. They can definitely support us. We need these solutions. Life must be protected from these monsters from Moscow."

Updated: Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported that Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 92 out of 151 Russian aerial targets on the night of 21-22 March: 55 kamikaze drones, 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 2 Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March was aimed at the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest one in the recent period.

The Russians attacked the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant and a number of critical infrastructure facilities in several oblasts of Ukraine.

