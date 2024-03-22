All Sections
Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 March 2024, 07:56
Russia attacks Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, traffic blocked across dam

The Russians have attacked the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant at night, and traffic across the dam has been blocked. Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that a Russian missile hit a trolleybus moving across the dam.

Source: Patrol police and Andriushchenko on Telegram; Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "From 04:00, the Russians began to attack civilian infrastructure. They were targeting critical infrastructure that has nothing to do with the military, which provides the work of life support systems for our residents. One of these facilities is our Dnipro HPP. Currently, traffic through the Dnipro HPP is blocked. Some critical infrastructure has been damaged. Rescue workers are working on the territory of Dnipro HPP and at other energy facilities. We will have more information later."

Quote from the police: "Traffic on the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is completely restricted."

Details: The police do not report the reason for the blockade.

At the same time, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, posted a photo of a burning vehicle, adding that "a Russian missile hit a trolleybus moving across the dam." Andriushchenko said that there were people on the trolleybus.

Later, Fedorov confirmed this information, too.

Quote from Fedorov: "Both trolleybuses and private cars were moving along the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant dam [at the moment of the attack]. Unfortunately, there are casualties. We do not have information about any fatalities at the moment. As for the injured, dozens of people were affected."

Background: 

  • On the night of 21-22 March, the Russians launched Shahed drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine and it was in effect for about four hours.
  • Explosions were heard in several regions, particularly in the city of Kharkiv, where around 15 explosions were reported. Fire broke out at some sites. The Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities, causing power outages in the city.
  • Russian forces conducted eight missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported damage to infrastructure facilities and civilian homes.
  • Strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih, too.
  • Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest one in over the recent period of time.

