Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack

Economichna PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
Stock photo: Getty Images

DTEK, Ukraine's main energy producer, has resumed power supply to 140,000 households that were left without power due to the morning Russian attack.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Quote: "Donetsk Oblast: emergency blackouts are cancelled. 140,000 households are back with electricity again. DTEK resumed power supply to all households left without it due to the morning Russian attack."

Background:

  • As a result of the Russian missile attack on the power infrastructure of Ukraine, rolling blackouts have been introduced in a number of oblasts of Ukraine.
  • Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian state power company, has ordered the resumption of power supply to households in all oblasts of Ukraine, except Kharkiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast, energy
