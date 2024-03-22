Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack

DTEK, Ukraine's main energy producer, has resumed power supply to 140,000 households that were left without power due to the morning Russian attack.

Quote: "Donetsk Oblast: emergency blackouts are cancelled. 140,000 households are back with electricity again. DTEK resumed power supply to all households left without it due to the morning Russian attack."

Background:

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the power infrastructure of Ukraine, rolling blackouts have been introduced in a number of oblasts of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian state power company, has ordered the resumption of power supply to households in all oblasts of Ukraine, except Kharkiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

