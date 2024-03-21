All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, killing 3 people – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 March 2024, 20:50
Russians attack Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, killing 3 people – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Novohorodivka. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Russian troops bombarded two settlements in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on Thursday afternoon, killing three people. Two more were injured.

Source: Heads of Kherson and Donetsk Oblast Military Administrations Oleksandr Prokudin and Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that the Russians attacked a residential sector in the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast at around 16:00. A woman, 70, who was in the yard of her house was seriously injured. She died in an ambulance.

Advertisement:

Filashkin reported that Russians bombarded the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday at around 15:30.

The Prosecutor’s Office added that a man, 60, and a woman, 66, were killed in a private housing area in their own household after a direct strike by the Russians with the UMPB D-30 aerial bombs.

Moreover, two women, aged 57 and 80, who were at home at the time of the attack, were injured. They received medical treatment.

 
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

The head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration also said that on 20 March, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Kachkarivka. A local resident, 33, sustained fatal injuries.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attackKherson OblastDonetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
attack
Russians attack 20 settlements in Ukraine's north with artillery and mortars – General Staff
Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles: 1 civilian killed, several more wounded
Ukraine's largest hydropower company estimates damage from Russian attacks at over €3 billion
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: