Russians attack Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, killing 3 people – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on Novohorodivka. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Russian troops bombarded two settlements in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on Thursday afternoon, killing three people. Two more were injured.

Source: Heads of Kherson and Donetsk Oblast Military Administrations Oleksandr Prokudin and Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that the Russians attacked a residential sector in the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast at around 16:00. A woman, 70, who was in the yard of her house was seriously injured. She died in an ambulance.

Filashkin reported that Russians bombarded the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday at around 15:30.

The Prosecutor’s Office added that a man, 60, and a woman, 66, were killed in a private housing area in their own household after a direct strike by the Russians with the UMPB D-30 aerial bombs.

Moreover, two women, aged 57 and 80, who were at home at the time of the attack, were injured. They received medical treatment.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

The head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration also said that on 20 March, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Kachkarivka. A local resident, 33, sustained fatal injuries.

This news has been updated since publication.

