UK Intelligence names likely reason for slowed Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast

The Russians continue to concentrate their operations in Donetsk Oblast, but they have limited success.

UK intelligence indicates that in recent weeks, the advancement of Russian forces has slowed, likely partially due to significant losses during the offensive campaign in Avdiivka.

Analysts say that the Russians attempted to expand their control zones to the northwest of Donetsk through a series of villages, including Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

Quote: "The situation remains unstable, with Ukrainian shortages of personnel and munitions likely limiting their ability to hold positions," the intelligence says.

Background:

In a previous review, the intelligence stated that Russia is making efforts to expand and improve its use of camouflage to mitigate the heavy losses suffered by its Black Sea Fleet and Aerospace Forces over the past two years.

Earlier, UK intelligence reported that Russia's Ministry of Defence had to intensify its efforts to safeguard its fleet in the Black Sea, as Ukraine continues to seek opportunities to conduct long-range strikes.

Previously, UK intelligence assessed the appointment of Alexander Moiseyev, the new commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, instead of Nikolai Yevmenov, and the tasks he faces after a series of losses of Russian ships due to attacks by Ukraine.

In early March, UK intelligence analysed Russia's losses in the Black Sea over the past five weeks amid the sinking of the Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov in the region.

