Russians strike residential quartier of Krasnohorivka, injuring 3 people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 24 March 2024, 17:29
Krasnohorivka. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Two women and a man were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the settlement of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on 24 March.

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 24 March 2024, at about 09:30, the occupying forces launched an artillery attack on a residential quartier of the town of Krasnohorivka. Two women, 57 and 64, have been injured in the attack.

In an hour, the Russian army launched another airstrike on the same quartier, injuring a 70-year-old man.

All the injured were hospitalised with abrasions, shrapnel wounds and bruises."

Details: With the procedural management of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation in the criminal case on the fact of violating the laws and customs of the war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
