Ukraine's air defence downs 8 out of 9 Shahed drones
Monday, 25 March 2024, 09:27
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with nine Shahed drones on the night of 24-25 March 2024. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down eight of them.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russian drones were launched from Cape Chaud in Crimea.
The Shahed drones were destroyed within Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.
Mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
