Ukrainian Air Force announces threat of ballistics, explosions ring out in Odesa

The Ukrainian Air Force reported about a threat of ballistics being used by the Russians in Crimea on the evening of 22 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force, Suspline media outlet

Quote: "There is a threat of ballistics being used in Crimea."

Details: Suspilne reported that an explosion had rung out in the city of Odesa in the south of Ukraine.

As of 18:19, the map of air-raid warnings looks like this:

Map: alerts.in.ua

