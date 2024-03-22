All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force announces threat of ballistics, explosions ring out in Odesa

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 March 2024, 18:18
Stock photo: Facebook of the Air Command Centre

The Ukrainian Air Force reported about a threat of ballistics being used by the Russians in Crimea on the evening of 22 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force, Suspline media outlet

Quote: "There is a threat of ballistics being used in Crimea."

Details: Suspilne reported that an explosion had rung out in the city of Odesa in the south of Ukraine.

As of 18:19, the map of air-raid warnings looks like this:

 
Map: alerts.in.ua

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forceair-raid warning
